Alaska has thousands of unheard of world class outdoor men and women. On this show we'll hear from one, John Bauman, who completed numerous first winter ascents and sea kayaking routes.
The town of Whittier is surprisingly close to Anchorage. With luck on hitting the tunnel schedule, you can be there in an hour. That hour puts you on the edge of one the the world’s largest and modest spectacular marine recreation areas, Prince William Sound. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about going to Whittier. It’s not just for tourists, it’s a threshold to the ocean and the wilderness.
KSKA: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:00 p.m. Charles took a road trip-- or rather a ferry trip-- to Southeast Alaska last month, and while there recorded an edition of Outdoor Explorer on the town of Sitka. This historic community is the best place for an Alaskan to take a vacation without leaving Alaska because the boating and wildlife viewing are incredible. We'll also get to hear about the area's surfing scene and science education.
On the next Outdoor Explorer we're talking about sea kayaking in Prince William Sound. It's a short drive from Anchorage, and it's one of the most famous places to paddle on Earth. Many of us have great memories of paddling trips in the Sound. Others would probably like to try it but aren't sure how to go about it, to be safe, and to break away on your own. Join us to share the feeling of silence in a quiet cove in the sound, and the practicalities of how to get there.KSKA: Thursday, 5/30, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm