Prentiss Pemberton hosts a conversation about the pros and cons of allowing cellphones in middle schools with one of the producers of the film Screenagers. They will also take a look at an initiative that promotes cell phone free learning environments, and will discuss the results experienced by schools that have already taken this step for their students.Thanks for listening!
