Over the course of humanity's time on earth we have learned much from nature. In modern history science and adventure have had a symbiotic relationship. On this show we’ll be talking to Dr. Caroline Van Hemert, who travelled from Bellingham to Kotzebue by row boat, skis, packraft, canoe, and on foot. In the 2nd half of the show we’ll be talking with Dr. Kathy Kuletz, who has studied seabirds in Prince William Sound and the North Gulf of Alaska since 1978.Thanks for listening!
Director Colby Bleicher and Actor Ryan Buen have come together to form a new theatre company called Blue Chair Productions and along with actor Aneliese Palmer are presenting Nick Payne's intriguing play, Constellations. Join Colby, Ryan and Aneliese this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Constellations performs at Out North Contemporary Art House July 1st through July 9th.KSKA: Friday, July 1 at 2:45pm
What happens when a man wants to be "normal"? What exactly is "normal" and what happens to Charley when science steps in to change his life? Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear director Teresa Pond and "Charley", actor Jaron Carlson as they talk about Synesthesia Artist Collective's lastest production, Flowers for Algernon by David Rogers based on the novel by Daniel Keyes.KSKA: Friday, Feb. 6, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Two of Anchorage's finest actors join together in the two-person play about love and science, David Rambo's The Ice-Breaker, opening at Cyrano's Theatre Company on January 9th and running until February 1st. Join Mark Robokoff and Sarah Baird and they drop by the studio to talk about their latest project.KSKA: Friday, January 9th at 2:45pmListen Now:
Why are some people happy despite great suffering while others, with seemingly everything, suffer deep emotional distress? How are our emotions driven by our thinking and behavior? Can we actively and intentionally improve our happiness? On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton returns as host to discuss the science and psychology of Happiness with Anchorage Psychologist Jennifer Beathe.KSKA: Monday 7/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm
Law enforcement officers from across the state have spent the past two days in a training on the use of deadly force. The workshop comes after two deadly, high-profile suspect shootings by Anchorage Police officers in 2012. As KSKA's Daysha Eaton reports, the training is focused on science.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks west ridge is taking on a new look, as construction of the new Life Sciences building progresses.
Educators in Alaska now have a new tool available to teach science with a specific focus on Alaska.