Evening tutoring programs are nothing new for the Anchorage School District. But, they are always looking for ways to better serve the students, so this semester they are trying out something a little different.
Delta-Greely School District staff have fired-up a new alternative-energy heating system at the high school. As KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports the new heating technology will cut fuel costs and burn clean.
Officials with 2 small interior school districts are staying positive despite failing to make federally mandated Adequate Yearly Progress on standardized tests.
Nearly 46 percent of the state’s schools showed Adequate Yearly Progress in the national tests required by the No Child Left Behind standards.