Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday in Anchorage to cast their votes for assembly seats, school board members and a number of ballot issues. Ellen Lockyer discusses what the outcome means for Anchorage on this week's Alaska Edition.
In this week's Hometown Alaska, we aim to offer School Budgeting 101, a foundational look at how schools are financed. Learn the basics of school finance so that news stories make sense to you, so that you feel equipped to ask your principal or legislator useful questions and ultimately make well-informed votes.KSKA: Wednesday, April 18, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Download Audio
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce debate with Anchorage School Board candidates, Kathleen Plunkett and David Nees(Seat E) ,Tam Agosti-Gisler (Seat F), Natasha Von Imhof and Starr Marsett (Seat G). Candidates discussed early childhood education, school bond propositions, Everyday Math, budget cuts, skilled trade education and past experience in the Anchorage School District at the Dena'ina Center on March 19.KSKA: Thursday 3/29 at 2:00 pm
Matanuska Susitna Borough voters will be selecting two Borough school board seats when they go to the polls on Tuesday
Anchorage School District Superintendent Carol Comeau announced Tuesday she is retiring in one year.
Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...