On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be joined by a family that took school on the road this winter. Jodi Harskamp and her husband Neal Stanbury, along with their children Tui and Leif and dog Nukka, traveled in their retrofitted truck to state and national parks across the lower 48 for a back to nature education.
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf8e0f0000Teaching your kids to ski is as much a lesson for you as it is for them - a lesson in patience. Don’t give up yet. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll share tips for helping your children become confident on skis and with other outdoor skills Alaskans need. We'll be joined by the experts, and by other parents listening and sharing their own stories and advice.KSKA: Thursday 3/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 8/22 at 2:00 pm
The start of a new school year holds promise and challenge. Just north of Anchorage, the state's second largest school district - with 45 schools and 17,000 students - is gearing up. Dr. Deena Paramo starts her second year as superintendent, capping a long career at Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District that started as a middle school teacher. She joins host Kathleen McCoy in the studio to talk about 21st century education, her ambitions for the new year, and to field your questions. KSKA: Wednesday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Whether you graduated last week or 30 years ago, chances are that there was a standout teacher at some point in your school career. Perhaps they had a unique teaching style. Maybe they took extra time or showed you special kindness. Or, they may have seen the potential in you earlier than anyone else. So on this program we celebrate and appreciate those educators who have made us all better people as a result of their work. We're joined by special guests Anchorage School District Superintendent, Carol Comeau, and two previous Alaska Teachers of the Year, Lorrie Heagy and Patricia Truman.KSKA: Tuesday 5/22 @ 2pm & 7pm
A program in Sitka allows high school students to work side-by-side with scientists on their research. The Science Mentors Program, run through the Sitka…
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
Yesterday morning School Superintendent Carol Comeau presented her administration's proposed 2012-2013 budget to the Anchorage School Board, which then began a two day, in-depth review. Compared to recent years, the general operating fund increase is slight, less than two million dollars, but in terms of program and personnel cuts, the impact is deep. ASD: Comprehensive list of all proposed reductions (PDF)
Voters Kivalina have overwhelmingly said yes to building a school at a new location. Kivalina City Clerk Marilyn Swan says the unofficial count in Tuesday’s election was 107-11 in favor of the proposed school site about seven miles northeast of the Inupiat Eskimo community.
The number of diagnosed autistic and Asperger syndrome children in Anchorage continues to rise. KSKA's A Closer Look focuses on some of the educational programs for those children and their parents.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 1:00 pmSaturday 10/8 at 6:30 pm