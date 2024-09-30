schedule update

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    Humankind: The Meaning of America with Ken Burns
    Kristin Spack
    The September 11, 2001 attacks were directed by fundamentalists whose philosophy was deeply at odds with the religious tolerance espoused by America's founders and designed into the Constitution they wrote. This Humankind special, The Meaning of America, explores the roots of American spiritual freedom.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 2:00 pm
  • National
    10th Anniversary 9/11: Concert to Honor
    Kristin Spack
    You can hear the Concert to Honor LIVE from The Kennedy Center, Sunday, September 11 at 4:00 - 6:00 pm on KSKA. President Obama will speak during the concert that features performances by Patti Labelle, Alan Jackson and Denyce Graves.KSKA: Sunday 9/11 at 4:00 pm
  • News
    Looking for Work: A History of Unemployment
    Kristin Spack
    Three years into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, almost 1 in 10 Americans is out-of-work. In many parts of the country, the situation is even worse. On this special Labor Day edition of BackStory, the History Guys take on the history of joblessness, and explore what it's meant for previous generations of Americans.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm