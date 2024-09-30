-
Alaska lawmakers are trying to fight crime by toughening prison sentences. Not everyone agrees that will work.People who work with released prisoners say the best way to combat crime is enhancing access to programs that target mental health problems and drug addiction -- not increasing prison terms.
KSKA: Wednesday, October 11, 2 pm and 8 pm. Anchorage is facing a perceived crime wave and the Alaska Legislature is going into special session to consider rolling back a criminal justice reform law, SB 91. On the next Hometown, Alaska, we'll have Chief of Police Justin Doll in the studio to talk about what APD is doing to address crime and win public confidence, as the force rebuilds in numbers and faces a drug epidemic and a spike in the number of murders.LISTEN HERE