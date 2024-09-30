-
KSKA: Friday, November 10 at 2:45pm When Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens its second show of its Anchorage season with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz the audience will be treated to a ring-side performance of professional wrestling throw-downs, head slams and enormous egos. Tune into Stage Talk this week to meet one of the "wrestlers" Jacob Athyal ("VP") and Perseverance Theatre's Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and hear about what goes on backstage in one of America's favorite pastimes. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity performs November 9-19 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, April 8 at 2:45pmTake a magical trip to a fantasy Japan (seen through 19th Century British satire) as Stage Talk welcomes three of the stars from Anchorage Opera's upcoming production of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera The Mikado. The Mikado runs April 15-17 in the Discovery Theatre in the Performing Arts Center.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
Cyrano's Theatre Company starts off the new year with Kurt Vonnegut Jr.'s Happy Birthday Wanda June and director Dick Reichman, along with actors Krista Schwarting and Mark Stoneburner, drop by the studio this week to talk about it. Happy Birthday Wanda June opens January 15th and runs through February 7th.KSKA: Friday, January 8 at 2:45pm DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
Midnight Sun Theatre in association with Anchorage Community Theatre presents another show from the repertoire of the always hilarious and sometimes enlightening Reduced Shakespeare Company. This time it's Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) running July 10th through August 1st at ACT. Director David Block and actor Alex Albrecht drop by the studio this week to let us know all about it.KSKA: Friday, July 10, at 2:45pmListen Now:
-
Imagine "You must pay the rent!" "I can't pay the rent!" "I'll pay the rent!" "My hero!" "Curses, foiled again!" sung in the style of five different musical theatre composers from five time periods with four actors and you get an idea of the craziness of Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart's hilarious satire of musical theatre, The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Join Midnight Sun Theatre's founder and director Dave Block and actress Suzanne Snyder as they explain how it all fits together this week on Stage Talk. The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) performs at Anchorage Community Theatre July 4th through July 26th.KSKA: Friday, June 20, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
"To sell out or not to sell out, that is the question" in Yussef El Guindi's comedy about Ashraf, a struggling actor who must choose between a humble, yet artistically rewarding career on stage and playing a stereotypical terrorist in a film (albeit with a beautiful woman and gads of money!). Join playwright Yussef El Guindi of Jihad Jones and the Kalashnikov Babes along with director Dick Reichman this week on Stage Talk as they talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company's latest offering running through March 9th.KSKA: Friday, 2/21 at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: