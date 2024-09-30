-
The Glory Hole Shelter and Soup Kitchen reopened its doors Wednesday morning after plumbing repairs closed down its headquarters for the last two months.Download Audio
The Salvation Army in Fairbanks received an unusual donation in its red collection kettles this holiday season. Salvation Army Fairbanks Major Kevin Bottjen says the anonymous gifts were dropped into several of its red collection kettles in local store fronts Dec. 23.
This week the Food Bank and Salvation Army, along with Marine Corps Toys for Tots held Neighborhood GIFT. The annual event drew nearly 5,000 families in need to six locations for holiday dinner fixings and toys.
In late May the Salvation Army dedicated its new 5 point 5 million dollar Community Center in Anchorage. Now with the arrival of June, it offers the first of its community activities.