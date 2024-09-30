-
With the salmon collapse on the Yukon River, families are losing a vital food source and way of lifeDuring the second year of a sudden salmon collapse on the Yukon River, residents of traditional villages are facing food insecurity and a loss of culture.
Salmonfest is Alaska's largest outdoor music festival held every year in Ninilchik Alaska, hosting around 8,000 attendees. Join host Paul Twardock as he roams the festival grounds and nearby camping areas recording people's experience with the music, camping, and their connection to salmon.
The salmon-supporting festival runs from August 5 to 7 and features dozens of visiting and local musicians.
Salmon are an iconic symbol of Alaska: plentiful and wild. On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we’ll being talking with Amy Gulick about her new book “The SalmonWay.”
This week we have “Ballot Measure 1: The Salmon Initiative - Beyond the Rhetoric.” This debate was presented by Alaska Common Ground and features representatives from both sides of the issue discussing if Alaska needs stricter regulations for fish and wildlife habitats.Thanks for listening!
Bristol Bay just came off an historic salmon harvest. This year's peak has a long tail of success, dating back to the 1890s. Now, public historians are working to save the multicultural stories from Bristol Bay's Naknek Cannery, and to position this rich maritime district in a global context. Thanks for listening!
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game recently closed or restricted king salmon fishing for the coming season in the Susitna River and Little Susitna drainage, and cut commercial fishing in the northern Cook Inlet. The problem is not enough kings. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll explore why this is happening and the impact of this decision, as king catches have sagged in various areas of the state for several years.Thanks for listening!
Fall is in the air and it is time to put up the food you caught and gathered over the summer so it will last you till spring. On the show, we’ll roll up our sleeves and get down to the details about the best ways to butcher, smoke, can, and freeze what you caught and picked over the last few months, and the next few weeks, so that when the snow flies you can taste a little of the summer and make the most of your harvest.KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 4, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb01520000Mid-July is time for reds to rush into Cook Inlet and up the Kenai River. And at the river’s mouth, to navigate their way past a phalanx of nets held out in the current on long poles. We're talking about dipnetting the Kenai, the kind of fishing that makes you feel like a grizzly bear, snatching the salmon out of the river by skill and chance. KSKA: Thursday, July 18, 2pm and 9pmDownload Audio
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbf0d20000Fishing season is approaching. We’ll find out what to expect in this year’s salmon runs. Last year was dreadful for kings, poor for silvers, and red hot for reds across Upper Cook Inlet. Do we know why? Will we see a repeat? And how do these predictions get made.KSKA: 5/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now