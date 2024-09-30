Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

sale

  • News
    Bethel Volunteers Raise $2,000 Towards Swimming Pool
    Josh Edge
    Volunteers in Bethel raised nearly $2,000 selling Christmas cookies. Proceeds are going to a swimming pool fund, something their group—the Y-K Lifesavers—has been after for 18 years.
  • News
    Few Studies Track PFD Impact
    Annie Feidt
    The state is sending out nearly 650 thousand Permanent Fund Dividends today. Its the 30th dividend paid to Alaskans. In all that time, there have been very few studies on how Alaskans spend the extra cash and how that spending affects the state’s economy. But retailers say their sales around dividend time take a big jump.
  • News
    Chukchi Lease Sale Stands
    Annie Feidt
    The federal government is upholding the 2008 oil and gas lease sale in the Chukchi Sea. The sale was challenged in court and last year, a judge required the Interior Department to complete a supplemental environmental impact statement and then decide whether to vacate the sale.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 3, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
  • BP Sale Doesn’t Include Alaska Holdings
    Josh Edge
    Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageBP announced today that it’s selling $7 billion in oil field assets to Houston based Apache Corporation. But the sale…