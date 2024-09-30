-
On previous episodes of this program we’ve heard a lot about how, in the past, Alaska and Russia helped to melt the 'Ice Curtain'. That was an important time in US and Russian relations. Things are a little different today though, and this program asks the question “Are we headed back to the cold?”Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, February, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. We're bringing you a show about a time when Alaskans and Russians were reunited and found they shared a common heritage. We’re going to hear incredible tales from key players in melting the Alaska-Russia Ice Curtain in the mid-1980s discuss how Alaska helped end the Cold War, launching a 30-year era of productive commercial and personal relations across the Bering Strait.LISTEN HERE
The Coast Guard Cutter Healy and Russian tanker Renda will begin ice breaking operations Friday morning in preparation for their outbound journey from Nome.
The Renda has been pumping fuel for about 24 hours now. Sitnasuak Board Chair Jason Evans estimates that about a half million gallons have flowed into the tanks as of this afternoon.
The Coast Guard is confirming that the Cutter Healy will be used to break ice for a Russian tanker in the first-ever winter fuel delivery in Nome.
Beringia Days began today in Nome. The conference and celebration brings together American and Russian scientists, government leaders and local residents.
The Anchorage jury turned in its verdict Tuesday in the case of the woman who videotaped herself making her adopted child put hot sauce in his mouth to get on the Doctor Phil Show and get advice about how to discipline a difficult child.
A unique set of visitors showed up recently in Dillingham. The group of Russians is retracing the routes of late 19th century Russian explorers.
ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...
U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are in Moscow this week to work out more details on the treaty for managing the polar bear population that roams between the U.S. and Russia.