  • News
    Shell Working to Contain North Sea Spill
    Annie Feidt
    Shell is working to contain an oil spill from one of its pipelines in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland. The crew on an oil platform there first observed a light sheen in the water last Wednesday. Around 1,300 barrels of oil have spilled so far into the sea.
  • News
    Estimate Released for North Sea Spill
    Steve Heimel
    There is an estimate out now of the amount of crude oil spilled from Royal Dutch Shell's offshore platform in the North Sea - about 1,300 barrels. Shell was able to depressurize the leaking pipe and then discovered an undersea valve from the same well was also leaking what it characterized as a small amount.
  • News
    Royal Dutch Shell Reports Spill North of Scotland
    Steve Heimel
    Royal Dutch Shell has an oil spill at an offshore platform in the North Sea, about 100 miles East of Aberden, Scotland. The spill appears to be in an undersea pipe, and the company says it shut down production from a well on Wednesday to de-pressurize the pipe.