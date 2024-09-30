Rosemarie Alexander

-
Weather cleared enough Friday evening for a helicopter to reach the site of a plane wreck on Douglas Island and remove two bodies. Efforts continue to recover the crash debris.
The victims of that plane crash in Juneau have been identified as a physician's assistant at the Hoonah clinic and his wife.
Friday, July 8 at 2:30pmComing up this week, the chum bycatch in the Pollock B Season is so far even higher than last year; What’s it like fishing from aboard a 100-year-old boat, and can the tiny fishing community of Pelican return to its former glory days?
Fish and Game biologists are testing for the effects of acid mine drainage from the defunct Tulsequah Mine at the headwaters of the Taku River.
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...
Construction materials have been barged up Taku Inlet in preparation for re-opening the Tulsequah Chief mine in British Columbia. Chieftain Metals is hoping for road access through First Nation territory to ship ores from the mine, which has not operated since the 1950's.
Three years after an avalanche severed Juneau from its main source of low-cost power, the capital city remains the international example of conservation.How residents conserved is the subject of an article in the latest edition of the journal, Energy Policy.
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...
The state of Alaska today released more than 24,000 pages of emails from Sarah Palin’s first 21 months as governor.Reporters from national television networks and newspapers converged on Juneau earlier this week.
The Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center planned for downtown Juneau will be named for the Reverend Doctor Walter Soboleff.Institute president Rosita Worl made the announcement Saturday during memorial services for Soboleff. Fundraising is underway for the Southeast Alaska Native cultural and visitors’ facility, to be built adjacent to Sealaska Regional Native Corporation headquarters.