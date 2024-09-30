-
KSKA: Friday, June 30 at 2:45pm Blue Chair Productions presented their first play last summer, and this June 30 through July 9 at Cyrano's Theatre Company, they will be mounting their second--Theresa Rebeck's provocative comedy about four young writers who are taking a 10-week seminar with an international literary figure: Seminar. Listen to Stage Talk this week to hear actors Aaron Wiseman, Isaac Kumpula and actor/producer Colby Bleicher go into depth about their roles.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, September 2 at 2:45pmPulse Dance Company will be offering a little bit of everything this year from contemporary modern to burlesque and rock and roll. Join Artistic Director Stephanie Wonchala as she drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up. Their first offering is Haus Pulse, performing at the Church of Love in Spenard on Saturday, September 10th.LISTEN NOW