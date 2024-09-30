rock and roll

KSKA: Friday, June 30 at 2:45pm Blue Chair Productions presented their first play last summer, and this June 30 through July 9 at Cyrano's Theatre Company, they will be mounting their second--Theresa Rebeck's provocative comedy about four young writers who are taking a 10-week seminar with an international literary figure: Seminar. Listen to Stage Talk this week to hear actors Aaron Wiseman, Isaac Kumpula and actor/producer Colby Bleicher go into depth about their roles.LISTEN HERE

