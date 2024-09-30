Robert Dillon

-
Alaska’s U.S. Senators split their votes Tuesday on whether to consider getting rid of the hefty subsides that go to ethanol producers. Senator Lisa Murkowski says it’s time to discontinue the ethanol tax credit and import tariffs prized by farming states.
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...
The President’s new pick to head the Commerce Department, John Bryson, quickly drew fire from Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. Bryson was head of the largest utility in the U.S., but what Murkowski objects to is the fact that he was one of the founders of the Natural Resources Defense Council.