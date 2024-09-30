-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb37b70000Winter driving in Alaska. Fun? Frustrating? Frightening? What are the written and unwritten rules of winter driving in Southcentral Alaska? Learn from seasoned AK drivers and share your stories about the best ways to negotiate our icy winter streets, especially during this busy holiday season on the next Hometown, Alaska.Wednesday 11/30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The book and movie adaptation of Into the Wild prompts some Alaskans to roll their eyes. But the account of Christopher McCandless’s ill-fated pilgrimage to the Bus 142 inspires many others to follow his path on the Stampede Trail. But the trek to bus can be dangerous – even fatal. Reporter Diana Saverin decided to take her own trip there and has this story.
Trial Begins for Men Accused of Torturing, Killing Hooper Bay Man, Coast Guard Intercepts Vessel Suspected of Illegal Drift Netting, Rare Earth Meeting Draws Large Crowd, Mat-Su Elections Take Place October 4, Alaska Delegation Asks for Eielson Fines to be Dropped, NANA Announces Shareholder Dividend, Tlingit, Haida Get Federal Funds to Expand Tribal Court, Road, Line Work Starts at Reynolds Creek Hydroproject, AK: Music Education, 300: Whittier and Koyukuk
The Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s tannery is up and running in its own building, at the far end of Halibut Point Road. And now that the business has bought a new home, tribal officials are hoping for its long-term success.
Tuesday, the National Park Service had to close the road to Exit Glacier outside of Seward because of flooding. Water is over the road and the gate will be shut until it is shallow enough to drive safely through again.
A week ago, State Troopers were told a pickup was stuck in the mud near Dollar Creek. The owner of the truck is John Gamble, 47.
Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe state has re-opened a flood damaged stretch of Taylor Highway. The Department of Transportation reports emergency repairs…