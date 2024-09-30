-
Spring is in the air and the river ice is thawing out. Whether rafting, canoeing, kayaking, or inner tubing, there are plenty of ways to access Alaska's rivers without a motor. This week on Outdoor Explorer, we'll be speaking with Les Gara and Eric Downey about their experiences on Alaska's rivers, and about how the rest of us can get out there and join them.Thanks for listening!
-
The summer season is here and Alaska’s waterways beckon. We’re taking the topic from four perspectives. An interview with a pioneer who made a lifelong career of floating remote rivers with inflatables. A story by a Minnesotan who got in some trouble on an Alaska river. A buyers guide to pack rafts. And a bear story that comes from an epic float trip.Thanks for listening!
-
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life