The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says U.S. and Russia researchers will begin the largest-ever survey of ice seals in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s west coast.
The puzzling illness that’s affecting ringed seals in the Arctic is now officially an Unusual Mortality Event – or UME.
Dozens of Ringed Seals on the North Slope have developed a mysterious illness that’s causing severe skin lesions. Many of the seals have died. Other Arctic marine mammals could also be affected and several agencies are investigating the cause.