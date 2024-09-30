Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Homer Residents Express Growing Frustration with Endeavor Oil Rig
    Iris Vandenham
    A public meeting between representatives of Buccaneer Energy and concerned Homer citizens turned contentious Tuesday night, with many people wondering why the company’s ‘Endeavor’ jack-up rig is still parked at the Homer harbor nearly two months after its arrival. Company officials say the rig will soon be moving to drill in the Cosmopolitan Unit near Anchor Point but as KBBI’s Aaron Selbig reports, the State of Alaska says that’s not likely to happen.
  • News
    Jack-Up Oil Rig Cleared to Move to Cook Inlet
    Steve Heimel
    A jack-up oil drilling rig is now moving into position to begin exploratory drilling in Cook Inlet. Steve Sutherlin, Strategic Officer for Texas-based Escopeta Oil, says the company got clearance from Customs and Border Protection to begin moving the rig out of Kachemak Bay early Wednesday morning.
  • News
    Shell Drilling Rig Leaving Alaska for Washington
    Alexandra Gutierrez
    A Shell mobile drill rig will be leaving Alaska for Washington state this summer in anticipation of the 2012 Arctic drilling season.