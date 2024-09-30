-
A public meeting between representatives of Buccaneer Energy and concerned Homer citizens turned contentious Tuesday night, with many people wondering why the company’s ‘Endeavor’ jack-up rig is still parked at the Homer harbor nearly two months after its arrival. Company officials say the rig will soon be moving to drill in the Cosmopolitan Unit near Anchor Point but as KBBI’s Aaron Selbig reports, the State of Alaska says that’s not likely to happen.
-
A jack-up oil drilling rig is now moving into position to begin exploratory drilling in Cook Inlet. Steve Sutherlin, Strategic Officer for Texas-based Escopeta Oil, says the company got clearance from Customs and Border Protection to begin moving the rig out of Kachemak Bay early Wednesday morning.
-
A Shell mobile drill rig will be leaving Alaska for Washington state this summer in anticipation of the 2012 Arctic drilling season.