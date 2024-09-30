-
Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens their Anchorage season with Sharr White's two-person play Annapurna about a "bizarre reunion contain both rage and compassion, framing a story that rides the fine line of tragedy and comedy, laughter and loss." Director Art Rotch, actor Rebecca George and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman come by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play performing at the PAC September 25-Oct 3.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 25 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
It's reunion time and these five women from North Carolina make the best of it every five years. Now it's time for you to join them this week on Stage Talk as Marcia Beck and Lori Harris from VPA'sproduction of the playwright team of Jones, Hope and Wooten's The Dixie Swim Club tell us all about the show opening January 10th and running through the 26th.KSKA: Friday 1/10 at 2:45pmListen Now