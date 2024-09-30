Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

resources

  • Line One
    Parenting tips, strategies and resources
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.Thanks for listening!
  • Map of northern Alaska showing location of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPRA). Source USGS
    News
    People, Land and Resources in the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska
    Kristin Spack
    Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.KSKA: Thursday 5/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Multiple Sclerosis
    Kristin Spack
    Antonia Fowler from the Alaska MS Center, Jessica Henning from theNational MS Society and Mary Margaret Hillstrand who specializes in neurologic disease join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss multiple sclerosis, the disease, its treatment, local resources and the answers to listeners questions.KSKA: Monday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    House Natural Resources Committee Subpoenas Records of Federal Offshore Moratorium Decision
    Steve Heimel
    As a House Natural Resources subcommittee was blasting the Obama administration's ocean policy at a field hearing in Alaska, committee Chairman Doc…
  • News
    ConocoPhillips Receives Permit To Access NPR-A
    Associated Press
    The US Army Corps of Engineers has granted a permit to ConocoPhillips Alaska that will give the company access to the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
  • News
    Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods
    Annie Feidt
    The Alutiiq Museum is moving forward with a project that will help preserve indigenous knowledge of local food resources and integrate that information with modern preservation techniques. April Laktonen Councellor and Danielle Ringer both work at the museum and are involved with the Alutiiq Wild Foods project.
  • News
    Mat-Su Borough Election: October 4
    Kristin Spack
    UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTSRead more...
  • News
    Australian Company to Explore “Deep Coal” in Alaska
    Dan Bross
    An Australian Company wants to explore deep coal resources in Alaska. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the proposal is aimed at coal too far underground to mine.
  • News
    Australia, Alaska and China’s Demand for Resources
    Kristin Spack
    This week on Addressing Alaskans Australian Consul General, Christopher De Cure asks, "Is China’s demand for resources shifting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region?" His talk was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on August 26.KSKA: Thursday 9/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmPROGRAMMING UPDATE: The President of Iceland will not be broadcast on KSKA, but you can listen here.
  • News
    Cost to Build Donlin Mine Increases
    Shane Iverson
    The price to build the proposed Donlin Gold Mine has shot up by billions of dollars. That’s according to one of the major developers. NovaGold Resources released a new construction estimate for the remote mine site that puts the figure at $7 billion.
Load More