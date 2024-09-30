Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.Thanks for listening!

