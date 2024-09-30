-
Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.Thanks for listening!
Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.KSKA: Thursday 5/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Antonia Fowler from the Alaska MS Center, Jessica Henning from theNational MS Society and Mary Margaret Hillstrand who specializes in neurologic disease join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss multiple sclerosis, the disease, its treatment, local resources and the answers to listeners questions.KSKA: Monday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
As a House Natural Resources subcommittee was blasting the Obama administration's ocean policy at a field hearing in Alaska, committee Chairman Doc…
The US Army Corps of Engineers has granted a permit to ConocoPhillips Alaska that will give the company access to the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
The Alutiiq Museum is moving forward with a project that will help preserve indigenous knowledge of local food resources and integrate that information with modern preservation techniques. April Laktonen Councellor and Danielle Ringer both work at the museum and are involved with the Alutiiq Wild Foods project.
An Australian Company wants to explore deep coal resources in Alaska. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the proposal is aimed at coal too far underground to mine.
This week on Addressing Alaskans Australian Consul General, Christopher De Cure asks, "Is China’s demand for resources shifting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region?" His talk was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on August 26.KSKA: Thursday 9/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmPROGRAMMING UPDATE: The President of Iceland will not be broadcast on KSKA, but you can listen here.
The price to build the proposed Donlin Gold Mine has shot up by billions of dollars. That’s according to one of the major developers. NovaGold Resources released a new construction estimate for the remote mine site that puts the figure at $7 billion.