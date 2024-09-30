-
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb12720000There are over 10,000 registered lobbyists in Washington, DC. By contrast, Juneau barely breaks the hundred mark. But even though they're a small tribe, they still wield plenty of influence in the state capitol.Download Audio
Despite his stance on the Coastal Management Program, Governor Sean Parnell outlined an ambitious program to get the state's economy moving at the annual meeting of the Resource Development Council in Anchorage on Tuesday.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
Resource developers see a new White House initiative as a risk to Alaska’s coastal economy. And it’s coming as coastal communities anticipate the closure of the state’s Coastal Management program.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...