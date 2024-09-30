Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Resource

  • The hallway in the photo on the left is an example of what the inside of the building looked like prior to the redesign. The photo on the right is an example of what it looks like after the redesign. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Access Alaska Gets New Accessible Building
    Daysha Eaton
    A non-profit that serves Alaska's seniors and people with disabilities has a new home that is universally accessible - that means anybody with any disability can work at or visit their office.Download Audio
  • News
    Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000
    Associated Press
    The state has paid more than $91,600 in expenses for lawmakers who attended a recent policy tour in Norway.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 7, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.