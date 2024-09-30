-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/54325567 Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. Read more...KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmGo to Outdoor Explorer page
http://player.vimeo.com/video/57495394 Dall's Sheep Research in the Chugach Range: Lamb Capture from ADF&G on Vimeo.Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.KSKA: Thursday 2/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
It’s hard to imagine that oceans in the far north once teemed with ancient marine reptiles. But 145 million years ago, that’s exactly what was happening a couple hundred miles north of mainland Europe. A region east of Greenland and north of Norway used to be home to a whole slew of giant sea-faring reptiles. “It is literally one of the richest places in the world for marine reptiles like Plesiosuars and Ichthyosuars,” says Pat Druckenmiller.
The state is sending out nearly 650 thousand Permanent Fund Dividends today. Its the 30th dividend paid to Alaskans. In all that time, there have been very few studies on how Alaskans spend the extra cash and how that spending affects the state’s economy. But retailers say their sales around dividend time take a big jump.
An astro-physicist from the Navy has been named the new head of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. Robert McCoy comes out of a career at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval Research Laboratory.
The International Geophysical Year changed the face of science for the world. Even though it was not yet a state, Alaska was a big part of that change. 50 years later it was time for the International Polar Year, and we’re just starting to learn its results.