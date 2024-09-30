-
Bethel Representative Bob Herron says that his region was hit particularly hard by Governor Sean Parnell’s veto pen. According to Herron’s office, the Govenor vetoed more money from his house district than in 39 of the 40 house districts in the state.
Resource developers see a new White House initiative as a risk to Alaska’s coastal economy. And it’s coming as coastal communities anticipate the closure of the state’s Coastal Management program.
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...