Municipal Leaders are reacting to a report by the Election Commission on the April 3rd Election. The Commission presented the report at a public meeting late Wednesday. It was critical of the clerk's role in the election, but said it should be certified. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
A new report from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation attempts to make the case for expanding Alaska's Dental Health Therapist model to other parts of the country. It looks at how the mid-level dental provider model is working in more than 50 countries around the world. But the American Dental Association has long been opposed to Dental Health Therapists in the United States. And the new report won't reverse that opposition.
An oil tanker docked in icy waters at Nikiski had what investigators are calling a "near miss" when it was accidentally set adrift while loading oil from the Tesoro tank farm. KBBI's Aaron Selbig reports on the January incident, which came to light last week following the release of an internal Tesoro investigation.
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection, Anchorage health care analyst Mark Foster joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss the high cost of health care in Alaska and the recently released UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research report on Alaska health care costs. KSKA: Monday 4/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49620000Landowners who have property along the Matanuska River have the U.S. Geological Survey to thank for new information detailing the places most prone to erosion. A new report maps where the river is likely to do damage. And that could help the Matanuska Sustina Borough determine where future erosion may occur. USGS: Geomorphology and Bank Erosion of the Matanuska River, Southcentral Alaska
Coming up this week: Gulf fixed gear fishermen get a surprise cod opening to end the year; it looks like there'll be another herring fishery this spring in Behm Canal, and how sunlight makes spilled oil especially deadly to fish.
Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed BudgetStories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.
Coming up this week: As Alaska’s salmon season winds down, it’s apparent the statewide catch won’t equal projections – except, in Southeast where they’re breaking records.KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:30 pm