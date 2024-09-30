-
KSKA: Wednesday, October 4, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm. A new report tells how Anchorage can save energy and convert to renewables, ultimately saving money as well.LISTEN HERE
New rules could make it possible to develop more alternative energy in Alaska, by making it easier for independent projects to sell their power to the grid.Download Audio
A cabin off the grid is a private place in the wilderness where the noisy world is far away and the soul of Alaska close at hand. On the next Outdoor Explorer, our host comes to you from his own off-the-grid cabin on Kachemak Bay. Guest Donna Massay will join us from the Trapper Creek area. And we’ll learn about the power, water and communication technology that makes off the grid life easier to do these days.KSKA: Thursday 8/15, at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
Yesterday Anchorage's wind turbine farm power project received the first of two corporate board blessings it needs to become a reality.
Jerry Yudelson has written more green building books than anyone. A professional engineer and green building consultant, Yudelson gave the keynote address at the Business of Green Energy in Alaska conference hosted by Renewable Energy Alaska Project (REAP) on April 28.
A new government report outlines 33 recommendations for creating new jobs in the forest products, seafood, visitor and renewable energy industries in Southeast Alaska.
