Monday, January 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Love comes in many forms. Be it romantic, social, or familial, experts agree that deep interpersonal connections are an integral part of our health and contribute greatly to our quality of life. On the next Line One, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jennifer Beathe returns to the program for a conversation about love and the power it has to help us heal, grow, and find meaning in our lives.LISTEN HERE
“Dating Radar”- The Warning Signs Of High Conflict Partners And How To Spot Them Before It’s Too LateMonday, March 06, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Lost in the ecstasy of a new relationship, it’s easy to ignore the early warning signs that all might not be as it seems. On the next Line One Your Health Connection, High Conflict expert, Bill Eddy, joins Line One Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss the warning signs and clues that indicate you might be dating a Narcissist.LISTEN NOW
Friday, July 29 at 2:45 pmIf you haven't seen How to Make Love Like an Alaskan in Talkeetna yet, less than 20 shows remain until the laugh-out-loud, improv, sketch concludes its run at the end of August. Director, Nick Condon and actress, Sandra White share scenes from the romantic comedy about love and relationships in the Last Frontier this week on Stage Talk.