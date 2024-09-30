relationships

Monday, January 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Love comes in many forms. Be it romantic, social, or familial, experts agree that deep interpersonal connections are an integral part of our health and contribute greatly to our quality of life. On the next Line One, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jennifer Beathe returns to the program for a conversation about love and the power it has to help us heal, grow, and find meaning in our lives.LISTEN HERE

Listen