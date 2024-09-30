-
New rules could make it possible to develop more alternative energy in Alaska, by making it easier for independent projects to sell their power to the grid.Download Audio
-
This week, the power purchase agreement between Chugach Electric Association and the Fire Island Wind Project has come before the Regulatory Commission of Alaska for its needed approval.
-
An alternative energy plan near Anchorage moved a step forward last month, when Chugach Electric Association agreed to purchase power from the Fire Island Wind Project.
-
