-
On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm