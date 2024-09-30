-
Weeks before he presented oral arguments at the Supreme Court hearing on health care reform, author and filmmaker T.R. Reid visited to Alaska to help breakdown the 3000+ page Affordable Health Care Act. Reid explained the new rules for insurance providers, doctors and even fast food restaurants in his talk entitled "Affordable Health Care Act (Obama's Health Reform) in Plain English" recorded at UAA on March 22.KSKA: Thursday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Governor Sean Parnell today, (Friday) announced what is likely to be seen as a milestone in the development of North Slope Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG.…
-
The stories up for discussion this week are: oil tax reform, Anchorage Municipal Election on April 3rd, Koenig abduction and arrest, KABATA Knik Arm bridge, federal court house closures, AHFC to lead natural gas pipeline project, Murkowski and others attempting to reform Justice Department, and Rep. Neuman's "Stand Your Ground" bill.
-
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
-
The federal health care reform law is beginning to affect Medicare. Under the Affordable Care Act, enrollment in the Medicare prescription drug plans, known as Part D, is earlier.
-
The Obama Administration announced Monday that it plans to start giving states waivers from the No Child Left Behind education reform bill.
-
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...