The Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly will maintain amicus status in a drawn out suit challenging the Alaska Redistricting Board voter maps.Download Audio
There is a new state election district map out, but the state Redistricting Board warns it is just an intermediate step toward a plan that complies with the federal Voting Rights Act. The state Supreme Court ordered the Board to do a new map that set more of a priority on the requirements of the state Constitution. The Board has a consultant who is expected to provide an analysis Wednesday.
Tuesday morning in Anchorage, Alaska's Redistricting Board held a ceremonial signing of its final plan for the state's legislative districts. It was a second signing of sorts. To meet the 90 day deadline demanded by the Alaska Constitution the board actually approved the plan yesterday.
Monday, the state Redistricting Board approved new boundaries for legislative districts. Lawsuits are likely. The new maps also will face federal review to be sure they do not dilute Native voting power.