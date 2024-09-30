-
If you live in Anchorage, you may want to double check your Assembly precinct before voting Tomorrow (4/1). The Anchorage Municipal Clerk's office says redistricting has shifted the boarders of precincts in three areas of the city.Download Audio
The Anchorage Assembly approved a final redistricting plan last night (Tuesday 12/18) and rejected proposals that would have put propositions on the April 2nd ballot to create single member districts for the Anchorage Assembly and School Board. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
The U.S. Justice Department today (Wednesday) gave its approval - or preclearance - to Alaska's new redistricting plan. Alaska Redistricting Board Chair Taylor Bickford says the Amended Proclamation Plan can now be used as a voting map for the November elections.
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason heard oral arguments today in a case against the state division of elections. Judge Gleason is weighing whether or not…
The Legislative Ethics Committee today (Thursday) partially resolved a question from candidates and voters concerned about their representation after the…
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
The state's Redistricting Board met today (Thursday) to approve a new plan in light of an Alaska Supreme Court order. On March 14, the state Supreme Court ordered the plan be redrawn protecting the requirements of the Alaska Constitution. Read More
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
There is a new state election district map out, but the state Redistricting Board warns it is just an intermediate step toward a plan that complies with the federal Voting Rights Act. The state Supreme Court ordered the Board to do a new map that set more of a priority on the requirements of the state Constitution. The Board has a consultant who is expected to provide an analysis Wednesday.