There are enough red salmon in the Kenai River that the bag limit and hours for dipnetters have been raised by the Fish and Game department
What must have been the peak of the Sockeye run passed the Fish and Game department's sonar on Sunday - a one-day record peak of 230,600 fish.
The Copper River red salmon return has slowed down after a big start. This year’s run is predicted to be a little over 2 million sockeye, on the high side of the 10-year-average.
House Votes to Bar FDA Approval of ‘Frankenfish’, Congressional Delegates Divided on Likelihood of Gas Pipeline, UAA Professor Urges Better Management of Oil Reserves, Annual Finances Released by Congressional Delegates, and more...
A surge of red salmon is headed up the Copper River. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Glennallen area biologist Mark Sommerville says the early return is well ahead of the pre-season projection.
Natural Resources Commissioner Educates Washington DC About Alaska, Abuse Victims Take Case to Federal Court, Fire Risk in Fairbanks Decreases, Weather May Help Fight Hastings Wildfire, and more...