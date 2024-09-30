-
On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guests are Jeff Landfield and Paxson Woelber from The Alaska Landmine. The two journalists have reported extensively on disputed access to public lands in Anchorage. Our conversation focused on the history and battle for access to Chugach State Park from the Stewart Trail.
-
Winter has arrived in Alaska and it's time to play in the snow! On this Outdoor Explorer we'llhave Alli Harvey, Anchorage Daily News columnist and Rick Roth from Alaska Mountaineeringand Hiking answering questions about winter recreation.
-
http://player.vimeo.com/video/54325567 Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. Read more...KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmGo to Outdoor Explorer page
-
This time of year, the tidal flats of Sandy Beach are mostly used by dog owners trying to wear out their pooches. In warmer seasons, it’s a favorite place for castle-building kids, picnicking parents and the occasional pallet-powered bonfire.
-
The Parks and Recreation department in Anchorage is trying to make getting rid of invasive plants fun by staging a competition Saturday.