Coming up this week: As Alaska’s salmon season winds down, it’s apparent the statewide catch won’t equal projections – except, in Southeast where they’re breaking records.KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:30 pm
The Southeast commercial salmon harvest is one for the record books this year and it’s not done yet. While the seine fleet’s Pink Salmon catches in Southern Southeast have remained below expectations, the huge volume from the northern districts and high prices have made this season more valuable than ever.
What must have been the peak of the Sockeye run passed the Fish and Game department's sonar on Sunday - a one-day record peak of 230,600 fish.