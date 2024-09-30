-
Some Jalapeno Peppers likely shipped to Alaska have been recalled because of potential contamination with salmonella. So far no cases of the disease have been reported here.
Wasilla city councilman Steve Menard is the target of a recall effort. The town’s city clerk has approved an application for a recall election sponsored by members of an organization called Conservative Patriots Group.
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.