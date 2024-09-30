-
Although some areas in the state are bemoaning budget losses, the cuts were not unexpected. Governor Parnell cited declining oil production as one reason for the cuts, and that decline is spurring inclusion in the budget of money aimed at upgrading infrastructure friendly to oil development.
-
Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...
-
Jerry Yudelson has written more green building books than anyone. A professional engineer and green building consultant, Yudelson gave the keynote address at the Business of Green Energy in Alaska conference hosted by Renewable Energy Alaska Project (REAP) on April 28.