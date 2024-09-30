The military bases in Anchorage have been transition points for veterans who have seen serious combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now many are home and re-entering civilian life. What are the challenges? What gifts do they bring? Join host Kathleen McCoy and three experts fluent in this important transition for combat veterans and the communities they choose as home. KSKA, Wednesday, 8/14 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now

Listen