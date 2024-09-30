-
A new survey shows more than 50 percent of women in Anchorage have been the victim of some type of sexual violence in their lifetime.
-
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
-
Alaska's unemployment rate for May was 7.4 percent. State Department of Labor data show's that's up slightly from April's 7.3 percent and compares to a national rate in May of 9.1 percent.