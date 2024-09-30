-
KSKA: Friday, February 2 at 2:45pm It's the 20th anniversary of "V-Day", a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls started by author, playwright and activist Eve Ensler and Anchorage's STAR (Standing Together Against Rape) is presenting Ensler's play, The Vagina Monologues at the Bear Tooth Theatre to celebrate the event. Joining Stage Talk host Steve Hunt this week to talk about the show are the director Krista Schwarting, actor Amanda Cantrell and Jennifer Brown of STAR. The Vagina Monologues performs February 8 and 26.LISTEN HERE
-
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm
-
Last Sunday an Anchorage cab driver was arrested by police and charged with sexual assault. Now the Anchorage police say more women have come forward with similar accusations against the man.
-
National Debt Default; Mayor Sullivan Takes On Protester; Public Safety Commissioner Charged with RapeFriday, July 22 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionThe U.S. risks defaulting on the national debt come August; Don Young is absent from Washington D.C. during the the debate; Mayor Sullivan takes on a homeless sidewalk protester with a criminal history; a Anchorage's Public Safety Advisory Commissioner was arrested for rape; the possible effects on Alaska if the U.S. defaults on its debt, and Joe Miller says he won't appeal $17,200 in legal fees he owes the state after his failed election lawsuits.
-
Wednesday, an Alaska prison inmate was convicted in Federal court of raping other prisoners in the Anchorage jail.
-
A jury in Anchorage has convicted a man of killing 18-year-old Bonnie Craig in 1994. The Anchorage Daily News reports the jury deliberated just a few hours Wednesday before finding 41-year-old Kenneth Dion guilty of raping and murdering Craig.
-
Resource Developers Concerned About National Ocean Council Initiatives, Gates Says Soldiers in Afghanistan Will Not Be Under-Funded, Investigation Looms as Park and Center Part Ways, Dion Convicted of Killing Bonnie Craig 17 Years Ago, and more...