We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, November 3 at 2:45p.m. Stonecliff, an original musical about the building of a railway from Skagway into the Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush by Michael J. Heney, Alaska's "Irish Prince", will perform at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium November 10-12. Playwright Conrad Boyce (also Director and Producer) joins Stage Talk this week via phone line from Whitehorse, Yukon where the play is currently in rehearsal. Listen in this week to find out about one of Alaska and Canada's more interesting historical figures as well to find out more about this exciting musical. Stonecliff with music by Matthew Lien is making its world premier in Anchorage.LISTEN HERE
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is taking a train ride in Alaska on Tuesday. The Secretary will ride the Alaska Railroad to the Spencer Glacier from Anchorage, stop at Girdwood for a meeting about safety concerns on the Seward Highway, and then on to the whistle stop at the glacier.
Remote homes and cabins are a mainstay of life in the 49th state. Hearty Alaskans don’t consider it a burden to build on a property that’s only accessible by float plane, boat or snowmachine. And then there’s the train.
There’s concern that big dollar funding for the Tanana River bridge at Salcha will cost Fairbanks money for other transportation projects.