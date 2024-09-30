-
The nets went into the water for the first opening of the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery Saturday afternoon for two and a half hours and brought in…
It could be a record year, at least in volume, for the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery. A forecast released last week predicts the biggest harvest ever, at 29,000 tons.
Who should profit from the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands crab fisheries? That was the big question at the North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting over the weekend.