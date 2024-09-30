-
Monday on Line One Dr. Woodard hosts Dr. Dale Bratzlerfrom the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to discuss health care quality improvement and reducing patient harm in health care. Join us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 10/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Fairbanks Borough voters will consider a ballot proposition aimed at reducing wintertime fine particulate pollution. A public meeting on the proposition was held Monday. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the measure targets emissions from wood and coal fired heaters.
-
Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAs Commonwealth North continues to tackle Health Care Reform in Alaska as one if its key policy issues, the group invited Rick Pollack of the American Hospital Association to speak on the "Future Health Care: Balancing Cost, Quality and Access" on June 15.
-
Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Dallas Tonsager announced Thursday the signing of an agreement that will make it easier to fund water quality improvement projects in rural Alaska villages.