KSKA: Tuesday, May 16 at 2pm. This week we’re featuring another panel discussion on transportation entitled “What we have and what we would like: Public and non-motorized or active transportation”. This is the second in a series of discussions being held on local transportation issues titled “From Here to the Future: Transforming Anchorage/Mat-Su Transportation”.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 and 8 p.m. How riders catch buses in Anchorage will change in 2017. December is feedback month. So get a preview of the proposals and offer your feedback on the new ideas. LISTEN NOW
The People Mover bus system has routed through the transit center in downtown Anchorage for many years, but now city officials want to move the transit center to midtown as part of a mixed development of residential and commercial land uses. We explore the pros and cons of moving the transit center, and the implications for focusing more city activity in the midtown area instead of the traditional downtown core.KSKA: Wednesday 1/15 at 2:00 and 9:00 pmListen Now
There are four different bond propositions on the upcoming municipal election ballot. The bond propositions on the Anchorage ballot would pay for education, emergency services, public safety, public transportation and road and park projects.Download Audio