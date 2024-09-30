-
Summer is over and we're back home again. Up ahead: winter. Now is a good time to take stock and see how prepared and self-reliant we are, not just for winter weather, but in the event a major event delays police, public health services, food and fresh water supplies. How does a citizen get ready, mentally and physically, to face the aftermath of a disaster? Join us with your questions on the next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, 8/28 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
There are four different bond propositions on the upcoming municipal election ballot. The bond propositions on the Anchorage ballot would pay for education, emergency services, public safety, public transportation and road and park projects.Download Audio