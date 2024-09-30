-
BP's exit from Alaska was rumored long before it was officially announced on Tuesday. But that's not the only reason the company's $5.6 billion deal with Hilcorp is far from surprising, experts and industry insiders said.
One of Alaska's "Big Three" oil companies is stepping away from its major role in the state. BP is leaving its position as the company that oversees Prudhoe Bay.
A presentation from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reminded lawmakers that taking natural gas from Prudhoe Bay will mean producing less oil.
https://youtu.be/xXuh_0u4leYScientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are using new video collars to get a glimpse into the daily life of polar bears. Researchers have been using radio and GPS collars since the 1980s to track polar bears' movements along the Arctic sea ice. But, that data lacks a lot of contextual and observational information that allows for a better understanding of the bears.Download Audio
The book and movie adaptation of Into the Wild prompts some Alaskans to roll their eyes. But the account of Christopher McCandless’s ill-fated pilgrimage to the Bus 142 inspires many others to follow his path on the Stampede Trail. But the trek to bus can be dangerous – even fatal. Reporter Diana Saverin decided to take her own trip there and has this story.
A giant drilling rig is completely blocking one of the main roads near Prudhoe Bay.
The British Ambassador is visiting Alaska. Sir Nigel Sheinwald plans to go to Sitka today and to Prudhoe Bay later this week. Monday, the Ambassador was taken on a tour of the Pebble mining area, by Anglo American, and also met with United Fishermen of Alaska to discuss the proposed mine.
The state is weighing how to move forward with an oil and gas risk assessment. The Palin Administration project was initiated in 2007 in response to…