The National Marine Fisheries Service is asking for at least 15 months to assess the impact of their Steller sea lion protection measures.
A western conservation group wants Endangered Species protection for flying squirrels on Southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island. The group says logging on Tongass National Forest land is a threat to the animal’s survival.
